Machado drives in 2, Darvish pitches 6 innings for win as Padres blank Jays 2-0

TORONTO (AP) — Yu Darvish and three relievers combined on a six-hitter, Manny Machado drove in the only runs of the game with a two-run single and the San Diego Padres beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0. Juan Soto walked three times as the Padres won their second straight after losing the previous three. San Diego won a road series for the first time since taking two of three at Colorado from June 9-11. The shutout was San Diego’s ninth. Toronto was blanked for the fifth time. Darvish pitched six innings to win back-to-back starts. The right-hander allowed four hits, walked three and struck out seven.

