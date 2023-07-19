Packers’ profits fall 11.7% after season in which they played one of their home games overseas

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers’ profits fell 11.7% over the last fiscal year after a season in which they missed the playoffs and had a regular-season home game moved overseas. The Packers on Wednesday reported a $68.6 million profit from team operations, down from $77.7 million last year. The Packers had $610.3 million in total revenues and $541.6 million in expenses. They typically have a combined 10 regular-season and preseason home games each year. They only had nine last year because they played a scheduled home game with the New York Giants in London.

