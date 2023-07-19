The British Open is not ruling out Saudi funding

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — R&A chief Martin Slumbers won’t rule out taking money from Saudi Arabia’s national wealth fund. Slumbers is concerned about the big increases in prize money in professional golf. He spoke of finding a balance in growing the game and boosting the purse at the British Open. Slumbers was asked if the R&A would be open to having the Public Investment Fund as a potential partner. He says the world is changing. He noted investments in golf and F1 and cricket. He says it’s not feasible for the R&A to ignore societal changes and it would consider all options.

