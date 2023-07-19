San Diego State to remain in Mountain West, receive $6.6M initially withheld after decision to leave

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez has announced that San Diego State will remain in the conference, at least for now. The Aztecs will get the $6.6 million that was withheld after they initially informed the conference of their intention to leave. San Diego State is responsible for paying the conference’s legal fees associated with the matter. Nevarez knows this could be a temporary arrangement. She acknowledged the Aztecs could still leave at some point should the Pac-12 or Big 12 come calling. They are committed for the next two years.

