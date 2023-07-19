Some LIV Golf players at the British Open in danger of making their last appearance in a major
By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Some LIV Golf players have arrived for the British Open facing the prospect of playing in a major for the last time because of the uncertain future in golf. LIV players have been dropping in the world rankings and may not have enough points to qualify for the majors next season. It remains unclear if the recent proposal of a partnership with the PGA Tour would change anything. Chilean Joaquin Niemann and Mexican Abraham Ancer are among the players in danger of not making it back to a major. Niemann says “they have to find a way to have the best players out here.”