Zhang Shuai quits tennis match after opponent rubs out a ball mark with her foot in disputed call

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Chinese tennis player Zhang Shuai has quit a match after her opponent rubbed out a ball mark with her foot following a disputed line call at the Budapest Grand Prix. The second-seeded Zhang retired from the match while trailing 6-5 in the first set against Hungarian opponent Amarissa Toth at the clay-court tournament on Tuesday. The dispute related to a forehand from Zhang that appeared to be in but was called out. Zhang argued the decision but it stood and the match continued briefly. Zhang then repeated her protests but Toth walked over to the ball mark and rubbed it out with her foot.

