Thunder sign coach Daigneault to multiyear contract extension after play-in berth

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed coach Mark Daigneault to a multiyear contract extension after emerging as one of the NBA’s most improved teams. General manager Sam Presti announced the deal Wednesday but did not disclose the terms, per team policy. Daigneault led the Thunder to a 40-42 record and a play-in tournament victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Oklahoma City’s 16-win improvement ranked second in the NBA, and Daigneault was runner-up in league coach of the year voting.

