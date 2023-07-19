Urías has 3 RBIs for Orioles, who beat Dodgers 8-5 and avoid first series sweep in 14 months

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ramón Urías drove in three runs with a pair of doubles, Gunnar Henderson homered and scored three runs and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5 to avoid what would have been their first time getting swept in 14 months. Los Angeles (55-40) had won eight of nine after taking the first two games of the series. Baltimore (58-37) has not been swept in a series since May 2022. Danny Coulombe (3-1) allowed one hit in 2 1/3 scoreless innings, while Julio Urías (7-6) gave eight runs, matching his career high.

