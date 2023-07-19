Verlander goes 8 innings and Baty homers to lead the Mets to a 5-1 victory over the White Sox

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander pitched eight vintage innings and rookie Brett Baty homered during an impressive all-around game as the New York Mets beat the Chicago White Sox 5-1. Baty contributed an RBI groundout during a four-run fourth and turned in a couple of fine defensive plays at third base. Running on a full-count pitch, he also scored from first base on Brandon Nimmo’s two-out double. Fellow rookie Francisco Álvarez grounded an RBI single in the fourth, and Luis Guillorme added a sacrifice fly. New York has won three straight following a four-game skid, and nine of 13 overall. The 40-year-old Verlander gave up three hits on 100 pitches for his 248th win. He struck out seven and walked one.

