Warriors youth campers help present former Golden State players Bjelica, Chiozza championship rings
By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Sports Writer
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Golden State Warriors typically present former players with their championship rings in an on-court pregame ceremony when they come through town with an opposing organization, but for Nemanja Bjelica and Chris Chiozza they were playing overseas so the first opportunity came during a special moment at Warriors youth camp. Three campers took part in the special ceremony at the team’s former practice facility in Oakland.