Skip to Content
AP National Sports

Women’s World Cup security heightened ahead of opening match following deadly shooting in Auckland

KTVZ
By
Published 5:12 PM

By JENNA FRYER
AP National Writer

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Security was heightened ahead of Thursday night’s opening Women’s World Cup game after a gunman killed two people at a downtown construction site in Auckland, roughly 12 hours ahead of co-host New Zealand’s match against Norway. The Norway team’s hotel is located within a short distance of the shooting, which occurred in the tourist area of the city near the harbor ferry terminal. Norway captain Maren Mjelde says her teammates were awakened by a helicopter hovering outside the hotel but everyone remained calm and prepared as normal for their opening match. New Zealand had a 1-0 upset win over Norway in the night match.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content