ACC commissioner Jim Phillips says he never condoned misconduct toward athletes as Northwestern AD

Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner Jim Phillips says he never “condoned or tolerated inappropriate conduct” against athletes as Northwestern’s athletics director in the wake of that school’s hazing scandal. The scandal has led to at least three lawsuits and the firing of football coach Pat Fitzgerald. Phillips has been named as a defendant for two of the lawsuits along with other university leaders in their oversight roles. Those are from former football team members under the name John Doe. Phillips says he will “vigorously defend myself” against any allegation that he condoned or tolerated mistreatment of athletes.

