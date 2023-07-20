American swimmer Regan Smith bounces back after dealing with letdown following world records

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Regan Smith raced to the top of the swimming world while still in her teens. She didn’t really get a chance to enjoy the view. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Smith struggled to cope. She came up short of a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. One of her best events became her biggest nemesis. The expectations from all that early success proved a bit overwhelming. Finally, Smith is having fun again. She recently won the 100- and 200-meter backstroke and the 200 butterfly at nationals in Indianapolis. After moving to Arizona to work with Michael Phelps’ former coach, Bob Bowman, Smith heads into the world championships at Fukuoka, Japan, with her star on the rise.

