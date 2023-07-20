Canada held to a 0-0 draw by Nigeria in Women’s World Cup after a rare Sinclair miss

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Olympic champion Canada has been held to a 0-0 draw by Nigeria in its Women’s World Cup opener after Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie made several key saves, including one on a penalty from Christine Sinclair. It was a crucial miss for the Canadian veteran, who is the leading all-time scorer in international soccer, men or women, with 190 goals. Sinclair lined up for the shot in the 50th minute but couldn’t beat a diving Nnadozie.

