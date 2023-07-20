Fowler makes her Women’s World Cup debut on a significant night for the Australian and Irish teams

SYDNEY (AP) — So much was happening when Mary Fowler made her Women’s World Cup debut in Australia’s opening 1-0 win over Ireland. It just happened to be in front of the biggest crowd ever to watch a women’s soccer match in Australia, a record 75,784 at Sydney’s Stadium Australia. She just happened to be replacing Australia’s all-time leading scorer Sam Kerr. The country name on the opposing jerseys just happened to be her father’s homeland.

