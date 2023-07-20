Lamprecht shines in front of mentor Oosthuizen to lead the British Open as an amateur
By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Christo Lamprecht’s first ever round at a British Open was one the South African amateur won’t quickly forget. The 22-year-old college kid from Georgia Tech shot 5-under 66 and was in a share of the first-round lead at Royal Liverpool. He stands at 2.03 meters so is hard to miss and is a huge hitter off the tee with a stock drive of around 325 yards. He won the British Amateur at nearby Hillside to qualify for the Open for the first time. Lamprecht’s length was impressing Bryson DeChambeau on the range this week. Size runs in the family with his great grandfather about 7 foot tall.