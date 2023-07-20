Man United signs goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan for $57 million

Manchester United has completed the signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan for 51 million euros ($57 million) to reunite manager Erik ten Hag with a player with whom he won three Dutch titles at Ajax. Onana has joined on a five-year contract. There is also an option to extend the deal by a further 12 months and United will have to pay 4 million euros ($4.5 million) in add-ons dependent on his success at the club. Onana will join up with his new teammates on their preseason tour of the United States. He replaces David de Gea, who announced his departure from United after 12 years at the club earlier this month.

