Mets place OF Starling Marte on 10-day injured list because of migraines

By LARRY FLEISHER
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets placed outfielder Starling Marte on the 10-day injured list Thursday because of migraines. The move was announced shortly after the Mets began their series finale with the White Sox and is retroactive to Monday. Marte was not in the lineup for the fourth time in five games though manager Buck Showalter said before the game the veteran is feeling better. On Wednesday afternoon, Marte saw a specialist and underwent a scan.

