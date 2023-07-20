Michael Lorenzen tosses 7 innings of 3-hit ball as Detroit Tigers beat Kansas City Royals 3-0
By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Michael Lorenzen threw seven innings of three-hit ball to help the Tigers beat the Royals 3-0. Lorenzen ran his scoreless streak to 23 2/3 innings dating to June 30 at Colorado. The All-Star right-hander stranded runners at the corners in the second and another at third base in the fourth. Tyler Holton worked a perfect eighth for Detroit before Jason Foley handled the ninth inning for his fourth save. Zack Greinke took the loss for Kansas City, allowing two runs over four innings in his first start since landing on the injured list with shoulder tendinitis. The Tigers have won five straight series against the Royals, and they are 7-3 against their AL Central rivals this season.