NASCAR driver Justin Haley set to leave Kaulig, sign multi-year deal with Rick Ware

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Justin Haley will leave Kaulig Racing at the end of this season and has signed a multi-year deal to drive for Rick Ware Racing starting in 2024. The 24-year-old Haley had his only Cup victory in July 2019 at Daytona. He’s had a full-time ride at Kaulig since 2022 and has five top-10 finishes this season. He is 23rd in points ahead of this weekend’s NASCAR stop at Pocono Raceway. Rick Ware Racing does not have a full-time driver in either of its two cars this season. The team will announce Haley’s car number and sponsor at a later date.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.