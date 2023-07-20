No round-robin: Hoops teams in expanded Big 12 will still play 18 conference games

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Men’s and women’s basketball teams in the expanded Big 12 will still play 18 conference games each during the 2023-24 season. The conference will have 14 schools for the upcoming season before the departures of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC next summer. Each team will play five Big 12 opponents twice. Along with those home-and-away matchups, teams will play each of the remaining eight league foes once — four at home, and four on the road. As a 10-team league since 2011-12, the 18-game conference slate had each team playing each other home and away.

