Odds stacked against Vietnam in Women’s World Cup in opening match against United States

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Huynh Nhu started playing soccer with a coconut-like fruit for a ball. On Saturday, she will captain the Vietnam women against the United States in the Women’s World Cup. The match will mark a milestone for Vietnam soccer as it makes the nation’s World Cup debut for both men or women. The 32nd-ranked women’s team in the world faces the two-time defending tournament champions as they make their debut. Vietnamese coach Mai Duc Chung is determined to show the world what her team is capable of on the global stage. He said the team did not come “for tourism” and wants to win games.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.