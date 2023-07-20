Olson 31st, 32nd homers, Riley’s 3-run drive lead Braves over Diamondbacks 7-5
By GEORGE HENRY
AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Miguel Castro in the eighth inning, Matt Olson homered twice to raise his NL-best total to 32 and the major league-leading Atlanta Braves stopped a four-game skid with a 7-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Riley followed Michael Harris II’s double and Ozzie Albies’ walk with his fourth homer of the three-game series and 20th of the season, putting Atlanta (62-33) ahead 6-5. Riley has homered in three straight games four times in his big league career. Olson had his 18th multihomer game and his fifth this season.