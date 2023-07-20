Padres activate RHP Suarez off IL, option knuckleballer Waldron to Triple-A

TORONTO (AP) — Padres right-hander Robert Suarez was activated off the 60-day injured list before Thursday afternoon’s game against the Blue Jays. Suarez signed a $46 million, five-year contract to stay with the Padres last November but has not pitched this season because of a sore elbow. Right-handed knuckleballer Matt Waldron was optioned to Triple-A El Paso. To make room for Suarez on San Diego’s 40-man roster, LHP José Castillo was designated for assignment.

