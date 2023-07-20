Peddy scores 20 and the Mercury top the Sky to win consecutive games for 1st time this season

PHOENIX (AP) — Reserve Shey Peddy hit five 3-pointers and scored a season-high 20 points as the Phoenix Mercury beat the Chicago Sky 80-62 Thursday night and won consecutive games for the first time this season. Brittney Griner had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Megan Gustafson added 12 points and fellow reserve Shug Sutton scored 11 for the the Mercury (6-15), who got 45 points from their bench players. Kahleah Copper scored 17 points for the Sky (8-13).

