Ricciardo has plenty to smile about as he makes his F1 return at Hungarian GP

Veteran Daniel Ricciardo has plenty to smile about after getting another shot at Formula One. The driver with the biggest grin in F1 is making a shock return for the AlphaTauri team after being released by McLaren last year. The 34-year-old Australian’s comeback starts Sunday at the Hungaroring, where he won for Red Bull in 2014. He says “it brings back a lot of old feelings.” The eight-time Grand Prix winner was given the seat at AlphaTauri, which is Red Bull’s junior team, after Nyck de Vries was cut. Ricciardo looked drained in the past two seasons and says the break has done him good.

