Rookie France shuts down A’s and Tucker delivers go-ahead two-run double as Astros win 3-1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Rookie J.P. France struck out five while pitching into the eighth inning for the first time this season to win his third straight decision, Kyle Tucker hit a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth, and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 3-1. Alex Bregman homered in the ninth to help secure the win for France (5-3). The right-hander has a 2.05 ERA over the first eight road starts of his career, which is lowest in the majors by a starting pitcher with a minimum of 40 innings. France walked one and allowed one run on six hits for the Astros, starting the final series of a nine-game road trip.

