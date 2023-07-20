S.Y. Noh eagles all 3 par 5s to take the 1st-round lead in the Barracuda Championship

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — S.Y. Noh eagled all three par-5 holes and scored a tournament-record 23 points Thursday to take the first-round lead in the Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club. Co-sanctioned by the European tour, the tournament uses the Modified Stableford scoring system, with Noh breaking the event round mark of 18 points. Five points are awarded for eagle and two for birdie, while a point is deducted for bogey and three for double bogey. The 32-year-old South Korean player also had five birdies and two bogeys on the par-71 Old Greenwood layout. He won the 2014 Zurich Classic of New Orleans for his lone PGA Tour title. Beau Hossler was second with 17 points. He had a hole-in-one on the par-3 third.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.