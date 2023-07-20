Smile! Jets have a change of heart for their summer appearance on ‘Hard Knocks’

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh and the New York Jets are fully tuned in now to their turn on “Hard Knocks.” Saleh showed up to his first news conference of training camp Thursday decked out in a black long-sleeved T-shirt that displayed his change of heart with “I love HK” with a green heart. Saleh and the Jets made it clear last month the Jets would prefer not to be on the HBO documentary series this summer. Saleh said the team spoke to the “Hard Knocks” crew and told them the Jets’ concerns and were able to talk through them. The Jets reportedly discussed tweaking some of the access, including not showing players being cut.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.