Stephen Curry touts his ‘Underrated’ mindset in new documentary on Davidson years
By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Sports Writer
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When he was younger, Stephen Curry always heard the scrutiny about his size and stature and how he looked years younger than most everybody else coming out of Davidson College. He decided to embrace that and make it his mantra: Underrated. On Friday, the story of Curry’s developmental years before NBA stardom will be told in the release of his Apple TV+ documentary, “Stephen Curry: Underrated.”