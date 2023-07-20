Stewart Cink opens with 68 and thinks he can win British Open at age 50
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Stewart Cink turned 50 this year and now is eligible for the PGA Tour Champions. He was at a senior major last week in Ohio. And then he opened with a 68 in the British Open without making a bogey. Cink believes he can become the oldest champion in British Open history. He says it was only two years ago when he won on the PGA Tour and he doesn’t feel much different. Plus he has the experience of winning the Open at Turnberry in 2009. He watched Phil Mickelson win the PGA Championship at 50.