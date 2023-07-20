United States winger Tim Weah ready for the challenge of replacing Juan Cuadrado at Juventus

TURIN, Italy (AP) — United States winger Tim Weah has a lot to live up to after joining Juventus from Lille. Not only is he the son of one of the top players to have plied his trade in Italian soccer but the 23-year-old will have to replace Juan Cuadrado. The Colombia international signed a one-year deal with Inter Milan on Wednesday after eight seasons at Juventus. Weah says Thursday he is “ready for the challenge” of filling Cuadrado’s boots. Weah’s father is former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberian President George Weah. He played for AC Milan.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.