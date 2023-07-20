Vikings rookie WR Jordan Addison cited for 140 mph driving in 55 zone by state patrol
By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Pro Football Writer
Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Jordan Addison has been cited for speeding and reckless driving after a state trooper clocked him at 140 mph in his sports car in a 55 mph zone. The Minnesota State Patrol said Addison was pulled over without resistance in a Lamborghini Urus at 3:07 a.m. by a trooper who was also traveling eastbound on Interstate Hwy. 94 in St. Paul about a mile outside of downtown. The 21-year-old Addison was the only person involved. An investigation into the incident was ongoing. Addison was the 23rd overall pick in the NFL draft out of USC.