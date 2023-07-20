Yankees 3B Josh Donaldson transferred to 60-day injured list

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson was transferred to the 60-day injured list, a decision that means he can’t play until Sept. 14, at the earliest. Donaldson hurt his right calf while running to first base Saturday at Colorado, and the 37-year-old was put on the 10-day IL the next day. New York said he was diagnosed with a grade 3 strain. A three-time All-Star, Donaldson was on the IL from April 5 to June 2 because of a strained right hamstring. New York selected the contract of 32-year-old right-hander Matt Bowman and optioned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.