Alcaraz wins first match since Wimbledon triumph with singles win at Hopman Cup

NICE, France (AP) — Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz has won his first match since clinching a dramatic Wimbledon final by rallying to beat David Goffin of Belgium 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 in the Hopman Cup in Nice. The Spaniard beat 23-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in a five-set Wimbledon thriller last Sunday. Against Goffin he had three aces in a match where each player dropped serve twice. The exhibition event is at the Nice Lawn Club in southern France with mixed teams representing their nation in singles and doubles.

