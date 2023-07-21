Skip to Content
AP National Sports

Austin Riley homers for 4th straight game to help Atlanta Braves beat Milwaukee Brewers 6-4

KTVZ
By
Published 9:06 PM

By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Austin Riley homered for the fifth time in his last four games, Orlando Arcia also went deep and the Atlanta Braves held off the Milwaukee Brewers for a 6-4 win. Riley hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and then singled and scored in the fifth to help the Braves win the matchup of division leaders. Riley is 8 for 17 with 13 RBIs over his last four games. Arcia connected for a two-run homer in Atlanta’s three-run second. Willy Adames hit a two-run homer for NL Central-leading Milwaukee, and William Contreras went 2 for 4 and scored twice.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content