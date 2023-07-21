Austin Riley homers for 4th straight game to help Atlanta Braves beat Milwaukee Brewers 6-4

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Austin Riley homered for the fifth time in his last four games, Orlando Arcia also went deep and the Atlanta Braves held off the Milwaukee Brewers for a 6-4 win. Riley hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and then singled and scored in the fifth to help the Braves win the matchup of division leaders. Riley is 8 for 17 with 13 RBIs over his last four games. Arcia connected for a two-run homer in Atlanta’s three-run second. Willy Adames hit a two-run homer for NL Central-leading Milwaukee, and William Contreras went 2 for 4 and scored twice.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.