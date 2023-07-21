Browns WR Marquise Goodwin to miss start of training camp with blood clots in legs, lungs

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns wide receiver Marquise Goodwin will miss the start of his first training camp with Cleveland due to blood clots in his legs and lungs. Goodwin signed a free agent deal with the club in February, giving quarterback Deshaun Watson a much-needed deep threat. The 32-year-old Goodwin dealt with discomfort in his legs and shortness of breath during spring practices. A checkup revealed the blood clots. Goodwin was with Seattle last season. He’s played in 102 NFL games and recorded 187 receptions for 3,023 yards and 18 touchdowns. It’s not known when Goodwin will be able to resume football activities.

