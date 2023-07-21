Phillies star Bryce Harper makes catch tumbling into photo pit in first career start at first base

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bryce Harper has made quite the first impression. Making his first career start at first base, Philadelphia’s star slugger made a tough catch while tumbling into a photographer’s pit in the third inning of Friday night’s game against the Cleveland Guardians. Cleveland’s Amed Rosario hit a towering pop down the first-base line. Harper, who has spent the bulk of his major league career in the outfield, tracked the ball before snagging it and then falling. Harper was uninjured and popped to his feet as the Phillies and their fans likely exhaled in relief. The Phillies have moved the two-time MVP to first ahead of the trading deadline to see if he can handle the position before they make any moves.

