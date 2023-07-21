Bryce Young agrees to 4-year fully guaranteed deal with Panthers worth nearly $38M, AP source says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young have agreed to a four-year contract. A person familiar with the situation told the AP on Friday that the fully guaranteed deal is worth $37.9 million. The team’s announcement of the deal comes just four days before the Panthers were to report to training camp in Spartanburg, South Carolina. All of Carolina’s draft picks are now under contract. The Panthers traded up with the Chicago Bears to get Young and give them a potential long-term solution at quarterback. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to disclose the terms publicly.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.