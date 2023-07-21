Byron Buxton homers in his first 2 at-bats as the Twins beat Lance Lynn and the White Sox 9-4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton halted an 0-for-26 skid by homering in his first two at-bats, and Alex Kirilloff and Ryan Jeffers also took Lance Lynn deep for the Minnesota Twins in a 9-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Twins starter Joe Ryan shook off a home run by Andrew Benintendi on his first pitch and outlasted a two-run shot by Yasmani Grandal in the sixth to finish that inning and notch just his second win in his last 10 turns. Lynn matched his career high with four homers allowed. He has given up 28 home runs this season to lead MLB.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.