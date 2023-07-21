Celebrities and fans travel from all over to watch Lionel Messi’s MLS debut with Inter Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Fans from all over the world bounced around the outskirts of DRV PNK Stadium ahead of Lionel Messi’s MLS debut with Inter Miami. Dozens stood in line for team gear. Even more waited to have their Messi flags and jerseys captured in a photo booth. Kim Kardashian arrived at the stadium about an hour before the start of the match, with one of her children wearing Messi’s Inter Miami jersey. LeBron James also attended. Messi delivered for his new fans, scoring on a free kick from about 25 yards in the 94th minute to give Miami a 2-1 victory over Mexican club Cruz Azul.

