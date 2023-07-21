Chiefs keen to upgrade aging Arrowhead Stadium rather than building anew

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs believe Arrowhead Stadium remains structurally sound and prefer to renovate their famous facility in the coming years. That preference, which was relayed by Chiefs president Mark Donovan, comes as the neighboring Royals appear set to build a new ballpark elsewhere. The teams have shared the Truman Sports Complex since the early 1970s, and their current lease that paid for massive renovations to both of their stadiums expires in January 2031. Also complicating the decision for the Chiefs is the fact that Arrowhead Stadium is due to host World Cup games in 2026.

