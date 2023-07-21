Cody Bellinger hits 2-run homer as Chicago Cubs edge St. Louis Cardinals 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Cody Bellinger hit a two-run homer, and the Chicago Cubs stopped St. Louis’ six-game win streak with a 4-3 victory over the Cardinals. Bellinger capped Chicago’s four-run third inning with a 400-foot drive to right against Jack Flaherty. He finished with three hits in another strong performance at the plate. Bellinger, a possible trade target ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline, is 10 for 20 in his last five games. All-Star left-hander Justin Steele struck out a season-high nine in 6 1/3 innings for Chicago, bouncing back from a lackluster performance against Boston.

