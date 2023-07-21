Death of Dale Earnhardt in 2001 Daytona 500 picked as NASCAR’s most pivotal moment

To mark NASCAR’s 75th season, The Associated Press interviewed 12 key contributors to the industry on multiple topics. According to the survey, Dale Earnhardt’s death in the 2001 Daytona 500 is the most pivotal moment in the history of NASCAR. Earnhardt’s death robbed a family of its patriarch and the industry of the greatest stock car star of his era. Earnhardt’s death also forced NASCAR to finally get serious about safety.

