Eflin gets 11th win, Rays beat Orioles 3-0 in 2nd game of 4-game series between AL leaders

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Zach Eflin pitched seven strong innings to become the AL’s third 11-game winner, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-0 in a matchup of the top teams in the American League. Baltimore won 4-3 in 10 innings on Thursday night in the opener of the four-game set. It leads the AL East with a .608 winning percentage compared to Tampa Bay’s .604. The Orioles trailed the Rays by 6 1/2 games at the beginning of July. Eflin allowed two hits, struck out eight and walked one, improving to 10-1 in 11 starts at home.

