England captain Millie Bright given all-clear to start Lionesses’ Women’s World Cup bid

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — England captain Millie Bright has been cleared to start the Lionesses’ Women’s World Cup opener against Haiti. Bright injured her knee in Chelsea’s Champions League quarterfinal first leg with Lyon in March but has provided coach Sarina Weigman a boost by recovering in time for the start of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Injuries have plagued the England squad in the lead up to the tourament. Beth Mead, Fran Kirby and Leah Williamson have all been ruled out. Bright replaced Williamson as captain for the World Cup.

