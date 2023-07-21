Ex-NBA All-Star Kemba Walker is chasing his next chance. That means playing in Europe.

By The Associated Press (AP) — Former NBA All-Star Kemba Walker is headed to Europe. AS Monaco said Friday it has signed Walker for the upcoming season, which will mark Walker’s first playing stint in the EuroLeague. The 6-foot guard was a three-time NBA All-Star in Charlotte and in his first season in Boston in 2019-20. But the 33-year-old Walker has missed significant time ever since with knee issues. He played just nine games with Dallas last season. Walker has averaged 19.3 points in a 12-year NBA career. That followed him powering Connecticut to the 2011 NCAA championship.

