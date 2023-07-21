Jets would be ‘shocked’ if Aaron Rodgers’ stint in New York isn’t multiple seasons

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers might be sticking around with the New York Jets a bit longer than many first thought. The 39-year-old quarterback has not committed to playing football beyond this season but he has strongly hinted several times his first season with the Jets won’t be his last. Rodgers reiterated that sentiment Friday during an appearance on the “DiPietro & Rothenberg” show on ESPN Radio in New York when he said it would be a disservice to play just one year for the Jets after how much they gave up to acquire him. Coach Robert Saleh said it would be shocking if Rodgers doesn’t play multiple seasons.

