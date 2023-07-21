Justin Thomas headed to Minnesota to salvage Ryder Cup hopes

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Justin Thomas never imagined using a round at the British Open as a tune-up for the 3M Open in Minnesota. But that’s where he’s at. Thomas was always going to miss the cut at Royal Liverpool after opening with an 82. He’s out of the top 70 who make the FedEx Cup. He’s out of range to make the Ryder Cup team. Thomas decided to play the final two weeks on the PGA Tour’s regular season to help change that. His slump is so severe he has only two top 10s this year. The last one was in March.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.