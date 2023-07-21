Kershaw throwing to hitters next while moving closer to return for Dodgers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — All-Star left-hander Clayton Kershaw is getting closer to his return for the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. He’s expected to face hitters in a simulated game Monday, and could be activated as early as next weekend. Kershaw hasn’t pitched since June 27 because of left shoulder soreness. He threw about 40 pitches in a bullpen session before the opener of a series at Texas. Manager Dave Roberts says Kershaw, who is 10-4 with an MLB-best 2.55 ERA, won’t make a rehab start before returning to the active roster. But he could throw another longer sim game if needed.

